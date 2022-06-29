"Rail guerrillas" from Belarus face death penalty
This was reported by the Investigative Committee of Belarus, Censor.NET informs.
The men are accused of treason. The penalty for such a crime is the death penalty.
"Rail guerrillas" - three men aged 29, 33 and 51. According to the investigation, on the night of February 28 to March 1, they set fire to a relay cabinet with equipment that is a means of signaling on the railway.
"The investigation has established that the criminal actions of the defendants, including assisting a foreign organization in harming the national security of the Republic of Belarus - are a betrayal of the Motherland - a betrayal of the state," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.
The men are currently in custody and their property has been seized. They were charged under four articles - treason, extremism, terrorism, and deliberate obstruction of communication.
The maximum penalty they can face is the death penalty.