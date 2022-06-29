"Rail guerrillas" from Belarus face death penalty

Belarus will prosecute three men who damaged a railway track to suspend supplies of Russian weapons and equipment to Belarus and then to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Investigative Committee of Belarus, Censor.NET informs.

The men are accused of treason. The penalty for such a crime is the death penalty.

"Rail guerrillas" - three men aged 29, 33 and 51. According to the investigation, on the night of February 28 to March 1, they set fire to a relay cabinet with equipment that is a means of signaling on the railway.

"The investigation has established that the criminal actions of the defendants, including assisting a foreign organization in harming the national security of the Republic of Belarus - are a betrayal of the Motherland - a betrayal of the state," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The men are currently in custody and their property has been seized. They were charged under four articles - treason, extremism, terrorism, and deliberate obstruction of communication.

The maximum penalty they can face is the death penalty.