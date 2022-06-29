Forcibly deported Mariupol residents flee Russia. This is acknowledged by media of occupiers themselves - Mariupol City Council

Ukrainians who were forcibly deported to Russia left the Pskov region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mariupol City Council with reference to Russian media.







"The sites of the Pskov region write about 10 Mariupol residents who left there. Another 37 deported residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions also plan to leave the country of the aggressor. If the Russians have already started writing about this, then hundreds of Mariupol residents are already leaving the territory of the Russian Federation. Otherwise, they would have concealed such facts," commented the Russian media in the City Council.

According to the City Council, about 50,000 people were forcibly removed from Mariupol.

"The occupiers themselves showed the falsity of their own propaganda about the people of Mariupol, who allegedly left for Russia voluntarily. In fact, they forcibly deported about 50,000 people. Now Mariupol residents have to use every opportunity to leave Russia. After all, they have already felt the "hospitality" and "help" of the Russians," the statement reads.