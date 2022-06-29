NATO leaders have identified Russia as Alliance's main threat

The Russian Federation poses the greatest threat to the security of NATO member states, and the Alliance intends to respond accordingly to Russian threats and hostilities.

This is stated in the NATO Strategic Concept, adopted during the Alliance's summit in Madrid, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Russia is the most significant and immediate threat to Allied security, as well as to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area. It seeks to establish spheres of influence and direct control through coercion, subversion, aggression and annexation. It uses conventional, cyber and hybrid means against us and our partners. Its aggressive military stance, rhetoric and proven willingness to use force to achieve its political goals undermine the rules-based international order," the document said.

The Strategic Concept also states that Russia is modernizing its nuclear forces and expanding its new and destructive dual-use delivery systems, using forced nuclear alarms. "This is aimed at destabilizing the countries to the east and south of us. In the Far North, its ability to impede Allied reinforcements and freedom of navigation across the North Atlantic is a strategic challenge for the Alliance. its military integration with Belarus, challenge our security and interests," the document reads.

At the same time, NATO does not seek confrontation and does not pose a threat to Russia.

"We will continue to respond unitedly and responsibly to Russian threats and hostile actions. We will significantly strengthen deterrence and protection for all allies, increase our resilience to Russian coercion and support our partners in combating malicious interference and aggression," the statement said.

At the same time, the Alliance remains ready to maintain open channels of communication with Moscow, "to manage and reduce risks, prevent escalation and increase transparency."

"We seek stability and predictability in the Euro-Atlantic area and in relations between NATO and the Russian Federation.

Any change in our relations depends on whether Russia will stop its aggressive behavior and whether it will fully comply with international law," the strategic concept states.