Enemy is attacked to block Lysichansk. To support offensive, they sent DRGs, as if they were undermined by our soldiers, - General Staff

The General Staff of the AFU issued operational information about the Russian invasion at 6:00 pm 29 June.

At the evening star it says: "Three hundred and twenty six hundred more heroic resistance to the Ukrainian national Russian military invasion.

A large-scale exchange was carried out, 144 Ukrainian defenders turned their backs like a home. Among them - 95 defenders of "Azovstal".

On the Volinsky and Polisky lines, the military commissariats of the republic of Belarus carried out a re-verification of the assigned warehouse and the possibility of carrying out mobilization on the territory of the surrounding regions.

On the Siversky straight line, the enemy continues to carry out the strong protection of the village of the Ukrainian-Russian cordon.

In addition, the aggressor fired on civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of settlements in Turiya and Luhivka, Sumy region. Head of an air strike on the settlement of Ugroidi.

In Kharkiv, the enemy fired directly from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery into the areas of settlements in Kharkiv, Bazalivka, Pryshyb, Shestakove, Ruska Lozova, Verkhniy Saltiv, Ivanivka, and Zamulivka.

On Sloviansk directio, the enemy is to carry out regrouping of the military and stands before occupying the frontiers. Shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Dolyna, Bohorodichne, Mikilsk, Hrushuvakha, and Dovhenke. So the occupiers ordered an airstrike near Husarivka.

On Donetsk directly, the enemy, for the support of artillery, tries to block the place Lysychansk and take control of the roadway Lysychansk - Bakhmut. They launched shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Verkhnokamyanka, Siversk and an airstrike in the area of ​​the Lysychansk oil refinery. To support offensive operations, in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Verkhnokam'yanka, sabotage and exploration groups were launched. The Ukrainian warriors showed them and sang them. The surpluses of the DRG of the occupiers appeared.

On Kramatorsk, there were no active combat enemy lines, shelling the Tetyanivka area from artillery.

On Bakhmut, a direct enemy fired at the positions of our military artillery from various calibers near Klynove, Rozdolivka, Viymka, and Ivano-Daryivka. Head of the air strike near the village of Vidrodzhennya. Using offensive actions to improve the tactful situation in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Spirne, no success, departed. The DRG of the enemy, our warriors neutralized not far from Berestove.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivб and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy fired mortars, artillery and jet artillery at our positions in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Vesele, Pavlivka, Bilohiria, Inzhenerne, Olhivske, Preobrazhenka, and Huliaipole. In addition, the Russian occupiers launched airstrikes on civilian infrastructure near Orikhiv and Scherbaki.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy carried out systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure with artillery and jet artillery, and regrouped troops.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, the occupying power continues to carry out measures of the administrative-police regime. The collection of personal information of local residents, compulsory certification and a ban on the population entering the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities are underway.

Some units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which were withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine to regain combat capability, are not able to replenish their units in time due to the reluctance of personnel to take part in the war against Ukraine. Personnel who refused to take part in the war are released, there are attempts to prosecute such persons.

Our units continue to carry out missile and artillery fire missions in certain areas and beat the occupiers in close combat. "

