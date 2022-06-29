Johnson urged not to boycott G20 summit because of Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would be "very surprised" if Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the G20 summit in Indonesia, calling him a "pariah". He asked his G20 partners not to boycott the summit if Putin did attend.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Bloomberg.

"I think he's unlikely to go for a variety of reasons," Johnson told reporters Tuesday as he flew to the NATO summit in Madrid.

He also warned that any boycott by Western countries, if Putin arrives, would simply leave the word of Russia and China.

"If you leave something like the G20, you run the risk of just passing on the opportunity for propaganda to others," he said.

Read more: G20 must express its clear position on support for Ukraine, - Zelensky

Both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were invited to the G-20 meeting in Bali by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Russia is subjected to harsh sanctions from some G20 countries because of the war in Ukraine.

Recall that the G20 summit will be held in Bali on November 15-16.

Read more: Putin has agreed to attend G20 summit, said Indonesian President Vidodo