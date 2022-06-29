Pope calls Kremenchuk shopping mall shelling barbaric attack

Pope Francis, speaking in St. Peter's Square on the occasion of Apostles Peter and Paul Day, called the rocket attack on a shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk a barbaric attack.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Ukrinform with reference to Reuters.

"Every day I carry in my heart the dear and long-suffering Ukraine, which continues to be afflicted by barbaric attacks like the one that happened to the shopping center in Kremenchuk," the pontiff said.

He added that he prays that this crazy war, he said, will end as soon as possible, and that those responsible, who "are unwilling or unable" to find dialogue, will not avoid helping the suffering Ukrainians.

