Navy Commander Neizhpapa held meeting with head of NATO Maritime Command Blount

The Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice-Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, held an online meeting with the Commander of the NATO Maritime Command, Vice-Admiral Keith Blount.

"During the dialogue they discussed the current situation and threats from Russia in the maritime direction. The head of the Ukrainian Navy spoke about the challenges posed by the terrorist state, blocking civilian navigation and threatening the lives of civilians in coastal areas," reported the press service of the Ukrainian Navy in Facebook, reports Censor.NЕТ.

In addition, the parties discussed cooperation and ways to develop the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy to effectively deter Russian aggression, primarily through military and technical assistance from NATO member states.

In conclusion, Vice-Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa thanked his foreign colleague for his unwavering support of Ukraine.

