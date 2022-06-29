U.S. intelligence says Putin still plans to seize most of Ukraine - Reuters

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Gaines said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not abandoned his plans to seize most of Ukraine by military means.

Accoridng to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "European truth" with reference to Reuters.

"We continue to be in a situation where we look at Putin and believe that he has essentially the same political objectives that he had before, which is that he wants to take over most of Ukraine," Gaines said during a U.S. Commerce Department press conference Tuesday.

She said U.S. intelligence has developed three possible scenarios for Russia's further war in Ukraine in the short term. She considers the most likely scenario to be a bogged down conflict in which the Russian Federation achieves only marginal gains.

Other scenarios are a large-scale Russian breakthrough or successful stabilization of the front line by Ukrainian forces with possible but minor successes near Kherson and other populated areas in southern Ukraine.

"In brief, the situation looks pretty grim," the director of U.S. National Intelligence summed up.

