If war is stopped without Ukrainians' consent, citizens will continue to fight without authority, - Danilov

A possible stoppage in the war with Russia must be supported by society, otherwise society may go to war without power.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, with reference to UNIAN, this opinion was expressed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, in an interview with the Canadian edition of The Globe and Mail.

"For us, the end of the war is the return of all our territories. Is it possible to stop this war? That may be an option. But this stoppage must be accepted by our society. If it is not accepted, society will go to war without a government," he noted.

Danilov stressed that the war would end only when the last Russian troops leave Ukrainian soil - including Donbas and Crimea. However, he ruled out the possibility of an agreement on a temporary settlement, the weekly said.

According to Danilov, the fastest way to end the war is to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to defeat the Russian army on the battlefield.

Answering the question of how long the war will last - whether the conflict is measured in months or years - the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council said that this is "a question that no one can answer". At the same time, he noted that the war is far from over.

"The situation on the front lines is tense, complicated, and I am not one of those who think the Russian army is weak. They have very large resources, and they brought them here... They have an advantage in artillery and heavy equipment. That doesn't scare our warriors. We hold our warriors. positions. From time to time we conduct counterattacks. But the war is still going on, and we are far from the end of it," Danilov explained.

