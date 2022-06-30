Enemy is conducting assault operations in area of Lysychansk Oil Refinery, fighting continues - General Staff

The troops of the Russian Federation are conducting an offensive near Verkhnokamyanka and assault operations in the area of the Lysychansk Oil Refinery, hostilities are ongoing.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 a.m. on June 30 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and twenty-seventh day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to be in the border areas of the Brest and Gomel regions. According to available information, the military commissariats of the specified regions are studying the possibilities of covert mobilization of the population.

There are no significant changes in the Seversky direction.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to defend the previously occupied positions. They carried out shelling from tanks, mortars, barrels, and jet artillery in the districts of the city of Kharkiv, the settlements of Pytomnyk, Ukrainka, Peremoha, Dementiivka, Prudyanka, Korobochkine, and Rubizhne.

Read more: Enemy is attacked to block Lysichansk. To support offensive, they sent DRGs, as if they were undermined by our soldiers, - General Staff

Our defenders resolutely suppressed an attempt of enemy assault in the area of the Dementiivka settlement. The occupiers left. Airstrikes were carried out near Prudyanka and Verkhniy Saltov.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is regrouping troops and defending. Fired artillery of various calibers in Mazanivka, Dibrivny, and Krasnopill areas.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, tries to block the city of Lysychansk and take control of the section of the highway Lysychansk - Bakhmut. Fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Verkhnyokamyanka, and Siversk. Made an airstrike near Vovchoyarivka. Conducts an offensive near Verkhnyokamyanka and assaults in the area of the Lysychansky Oil Refinery, hostilities continue.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, shelling our positions with artillery.

In the direction of Bakhmut, shelling was recorded near Berestovo, Pokrovsky, and Zvanivka, and an airstrike in the Pokrovsky area. Ukrainian soldiers stopped the offensive and inflicted significant losses on the occupiers in the areas of Klynove and Novoluhanske settlements, as well as repulsed the assault in the direction of the Vuglehirskaya TPP. In both cases, the enemy withdrew.

On the Avdiyivskyi, Kurakhivskyi, Novopavlivskyi, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy shelled Vodyanyi, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Vugledar, Poltavka, Novoukrainskyi, Novosilka, and Orihiv areas. Delivered airstrikes on our positions near Avdiivka and Shcherbaki. Tried to conduct assaults in the Pavlivka area, was unsuccessful, left.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 35,450 people, 217 aircraft, 185 helicopters, 1,572 tanks and 3,720 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the South Buz direction, the enemy continues to systematically shell civilian and military infrastructure and regroup troops. Delivered missile and air strikes in the districts of Knyazivka, Potemkyny, and Berezneguvaty. Conducted aerial reconnaissance. The threat of missile strikes on the region's critical infrastructure continues.

Two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Calibre" type are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the waters of the Black Sea.

Our aviation and missile and artillery units continue to successfully carry out combat tasks - they hit enemy concentrations and ammunition depots.