Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 35,600 people, 217 planes, 185 helicopters, 1573 tanks and 3726 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.06 are approximately
about 35,600 (+150) personnel were liquidated
tanks ‒ 1573 (+1) units,
armored combat vehicles ‒ 3726 (+6) units,
artillery systems – 790 (+9) units,
multiple launch rocket system - 246 (+0) units,
air defense equipment - 104 (+1) units,
aircraft – 217 (+0) units,
helicopters – 185 (+0) units,
UAV operational and tactical level - 641 (+1),
cruise missiles - 143 (+1),
ships/boats - 14 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2602 (+4) units,
special equipment - 61 (+0).
The final data are being verified.
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the direction of Bakhmut", the General Staff emphasized.