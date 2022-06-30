Poles collect money for "Bayraktar" for Ukraine. First million zlotys is already there

In Poland, the first million zlotys were collected for the purchase of the Bayraktar TB2 combat drone for Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the campaign website.

"Lithuanians raised funds instantly, and the company that manufactures Bayraktars decided to give the drone to Ukraine for free, and transfer the collected money to help the population. Later, the same thing happened with the next fundraising for three Bayraktars! Now it's our turn," the message says.

So far, more than 1 million zlotys have been collected. 22.5 million is needed for the purchase of the drone. The collection will continue for another 28 days.

If there are not enough funds for the purchase of Bayraktar, the organizers promise to donate everything collected to the Armed Forces. They will do the same with surplus funds if they manage to raise more than the cost of the drone.