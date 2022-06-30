White House - about Zelensky's desire to end war by end of year: "Putin wants to attack"

The US would like the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine to end today. But Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to continue the attacks.

John Kirby, the coordinator of strategic communication of the National Security Council under the President of the USA, said this in an interview with Bloomberg, reports Censor.NET with reference to Liga.net.

The interviewer noted the hope of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi that the war will end by the end of the year. She asked: is such a goal feasible.

"We would like the war to end today. And it can end today if Putin does the right thing. But Putin shows no intention to negotiate. He shows the intention that he wants to continue to attack Ukraine and achieve military goals," Kirby replied.

Therefore, the United States will continue to help Ukraine strengthen its defenses, emphasized the official of the administration of the US President Joe Biden.