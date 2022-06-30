Key factor of victory is ability of Ukrainians to wear down enemy, - intelligence of Great Britain

The outcome of the war will be determined by the ability of the Ukrainian army to fight protracted battles and then retreat to more advantageous positions.

Such a conclusion was reached by the intelligence of Great Britain, Censor.NET reports.

They noted that Ukrainian troops continue to hold positions in the city of Lysychansk.

"Russian troops continue to carry out a creeping encirclement approach from the Popasnyansk direction, eliminating the need to ford the Siverskyi Donets River in this area. Current ground combat operations are probably concentrated around the Lysychansk oil refinery, which is 10 km southwest of the city center," the statement said.

At the operational level, Russian forces, according to British intelligence, continue to make limited progress trying to encircle Ukrainian defenders in the north of the Donetsk region, advancing from Izyum.

"Likely, the ability of Ukrainian forces to continue to fight protracted battles and then withdraw troops in an orderly manner before being encircled will continue to be a key factor in the outcome of the campaign," the intelligence said.