Russian Federation took five submarines into sea from occupied Sevastopol, media reports

From the occupied Sevastopol, five submarines out of seven in the Black Sea Fleet of Russia were taken out to sea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Krym.Realii.

So, in the Southern Bay of occupied Sevastopol, there are two submarines of project 636.3 "Varshavyanka" from the 4th separate submarine brigade. Submarines are moored to berths on the eastern shore of the bay.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet has six submarines of the Varshavyanka project: B-261 Novorossiysk, B-237 Rostov-on-Don, B-262 Stary Oskol, B-265 Krasnodar, B-268 Veliky Novgorod" and B-271 "Kolpino".

Thus, now five of the seven submarines of the Black Sea Fleet are at sea, while four are ready for combat operations and one is undergoing sea trials.

Submarines of the Varshavyanka project are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. "Alrosa" also received the ability to carry this type of missile after modernization.

See more: Russia has put two-thirds of its missile submarines at sea - mass media. PHOTOS