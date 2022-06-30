Russia withdrew its garrison from Zmiinyi Island, calling it "goodwill step"

The Ministry of Defense of the occupying country confirmed the evacuation of the garrison from Zmiiny Island.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

The Ministry of Defense of the occupiers called it a "step of goodwill".

"Today, the Russian military completed the task on the Zmiiny Island and withdrew the garrison that was there," the message reads.

"Thus, the world community has been shown that the Russian Federation does not hinder the efforts of the UN to organize a humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from the territory of Ukraine. This decision will not allow Kyiv to speculate on the impending food crisis, citing the impossibility of exporting grain due to Russia's total control of the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Now the word is with the Ukrainian side, which still does not demine the Black Sea coast near its shores, including near-port water areas," added the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

