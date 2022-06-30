Belarusians massively receive summonses within framework of "mobilization exercises", - mass media. DOCUMENT

Summons began to be sent out en masse in Belarus. In them, conscripts are ordered to immediately come to military commissariats. The reason is not indicated. Those who came are kept in the assembly hall for several hours and then released.

The Belarusian opposition publication "Zerkalo" writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

According to his data, in the last 3-4 days conscripts in the Gomel region have been massively receiving summonses with demands to immediately report to military commissariats. The summons does not indicate the reasons for such a demand, only threatening responsibility for those who did not come.

Summons come not only to men, but also to women.

Belarusians say that summonses are sent to those who work, and to those who are on vacation at their own expense, and even to those who are unfit for military service.

Arriving at the military commissariats, it is explained that this is "simply training for the collection of personnel for the formation of territorial defense in the event of a military threat."

The military commissars are reassuring, they say that "no one is taking anyone to any war." The reason for the meeting is "mobilization exercises". In general, conscripts have their credentials checked and sent home.

It will be recalled that the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced "mobilization exercises" from June 22 to July 1 in the Gomel region, which borders Ukraine.

On June 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Belarus is being drawn into the war more actively than at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and that the Kremlin has "decided everything."





