UN monitoring confirmed killings of civilians by Russian army in 30 cities of Ukraine

The new report of the Monitoring Mission of the UN Human Rights Office on Russia's war against Ukraine covers the period from February 24 to May 15.

During this time, UN experts recorded the deaths of 3,924 civilians and injuries to 4,444 people. However, the report notes that the actual number of victims is much higher, as these figures only include those cases that the authority has been able to fully confirm.

The members of the monitoring mission received data on the murders of more than 300 civilians in more than 30 cities of Ukraine, probably committed by the Russian military outside of hostilities. These are, in particular, the shootings of refugees' cars and the murders of people whom the Russians suspected of working for the Armed Forces. "Only in Buch has been documented that at least 50 civilians were killed by the Russian armed forces when the city was under their occupation," the report says.

The UN is also aware of 108 possible cases of sexual violence, including 78 rapes. Experts were able to confirm gang rape, torture, forced public undressing, and threats of sexual violence.

The report also mentions violations of the rules of treatment of prisoners of war on both sides. The UN has documented cases of extrajudicial executions, torture, ill-treatment, and denial of medical care.

The UN is concerned about detentions and abductions taking place in the territories occupied by Russian troops. Experts learned about 248 such cases, six victims (one woman and five men) were found dead.

The monitoring mission recorded 12 cases of kidnapping carried out by Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

