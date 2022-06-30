Russians shelled Chernihiv region, probably from barrel artillery, - OK "North"

Between 10:27 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. on June 30, three shellings from the territory of the Russian Federation were recorded in Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the "North" operational command, four explosions were heard near the village of Gremyach.

"For the second time, two more explosions, probably from barrel artillery, were recorded in the area of a settlement near Gremyach.

Three exits and three arrivals, probably from barrel artillery, were also recorded in the area of the village of Mikhalchicha Sloboda.

In all cases, the shelling was conducted from the territory of the Russian Federation.

There are no losses among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure," the message says.