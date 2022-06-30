Russian amphibious boat probably blew up near Mariupol, Bratchuk. VIDEO

The landing craft of the Russian occupiers of the Akula project blew up on a mine near the occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk with reference to unnamed sources, Censor.NET informs.

Bratchuk noted that this information still needs to be confirmed.

"It is reported that the Russian landing craft of the 1176 project "Akula" of the D-106 Black Sea Fleet blew up near Mariupol. We are waiting for confirmation," Bratchuk wrote.

There is currently no official confirmation of the information.

