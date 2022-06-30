350-400 thousand Ukrainians deported to Russia want to return, - Vereshchuk

A total of 1,200,000 people were deported to Russia.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk on a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

She reminded that 1,200,000 Ukrainian citizens had been illegally deported to Russia. "We know that at least 350-400 thousand people would like and could return to Ukraine under certain conditions. We have focused our attention on them," Vereshchuk said, noting that among the 1,200,000 deportees there are people who have the citizenship of Russia or the so-called LPR/DPR and who do not want to return to Ukraine.

According to her, the State Migration Service, in cooperation with the Ministry of Reintegration, has developed a draft government resolution and a form of temporary certificate for the return of Ukrainians. "It will include the identification process. Everything is worked out. We understand how we will identify such people and, most importantly, we understand how we will verify the people who arrived," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

At the same time, she noted that the authorities do not rule out that the enemy will try to enter the territory of Ukraine under such a procedure. "There is the SBU for this, there are special services. We assume that Ukrainian citizens come to us, but various cases are possible. There are special services for this. They will work as they should," Vereshchuk assured.

Read more: In 4 months, enemy hackers attacked Ukraine almost 800 times, - State Service of Special Communications. INFOGRAPHICS