Greece is ready to provide ships to transport grain from Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

Greece has declared its readiness to offer its ships for the export by sea of Ukrainian grain blocked by Russia.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the EP, this was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Turkey is trying to broker an agreement. Greece has said it is ready to provide ships to take grain out of Ukraine. Other allies are involved in various diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement that will allow ships with food to leave the Black Sea. Also, Lithuania, Romania and other countries are making efforts to use land capabilities and use the railway to transport food by land," he said.

At the same time, Stoltenberg continued, the leaders of NATO member countries discussed the food crisis created by Russia and the ways out of it.

"It is important that the Allies met, discussed and exchanged views on the efforts they are making to get as much grain out of Ukraine as possible. It is also important to send a message contrary to what President Putin and China are telling the world through their disinformation campaigns. The cause of the food crisis is not NATO sanctions, but President Putin's war. The best solution to end this crisis is to end the war. And President Putin can end the war tomorrow by withdrawing his troops," the Secretary General added.

