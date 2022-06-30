Russian Federation passed law on extrajudicial closure of mass media for "fakes" and "discrediting" army

Deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted in the third reading a law that empowers the Prosecutor General's Office to close without trial the mass media for spreading "fakes", "discrediting" the armed forces of Russia and "calls for sanctions".

As Censor.NET informs, Ukrinform informs about this with reference to the website of the State Duma.

It is noted that the purpose of the law is to "allow the competent Russian authorities to react promptly and give a mirror response to unfriendly actions" in relation to Russian mass media abroad. Now the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation and his deputies are empowered to ban "the activities of foreign mass media on the territory of Russia upon establishing the fact of the adoption of hostile decisions by foreign states regarding Russian mass media that are distributed abroad."

In addition, according to the law, upon the first violation, the prosecutor's office will demand from the supervisory authority the suspension of media activity for a period of up to three months, and in case of a second violation, up to six months. If the mass media eliminates the violation during these periods, it will be able to resume its activity by decision of the RKN.

The law stipulates that in case of repeated violations, mass media registration may be invalidated.