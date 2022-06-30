NATO is going to rearm Ukraine with modern weapons, - Stoltenberg

Ukraine needs modern weapons to fight Russian aggression, and NATO will help it transition from post-Soviet weapons to modern weapons.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this today in Madrid during the final press conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, responding to a question about the possible supply of Western-style battle tanks to Ukraine, said that the Alliance states do not have a list of types of weapons, the supply of which to Ukraine is excluded.

The Secretary General noted that NATO countries support the idea of ​​transferring more modern weapons, particularly Western weapons, to Ukraine.

According to him, announcements about the delivery of new batches of weapons were also made at the summit in Madrid. At the same time, Stoltenberg assured that there are no exceptions in deliveries.

"NATO now has the task of helping Ukraine with the transition to modern NATO-style weapons. And of course, we do not have a list of equipment that we exclude from this," he said.

According to him, NATO countries are considering a wide list of NATO-style weapons and "this is the message of this summit."

