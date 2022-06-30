Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with Syria, - MFA

In response to the recognition of the so-called "independence" of the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine announces the severance of diplomatic relations with Syria without severing consular relations.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We consider this decision as an unfriendly act towards Ukraine, an encroachment on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, a gross violation of Ukrainian legislation, the UN Charter and fundamental norms and principles of international law. We have no doubt that the Syrian regime is trying to give pseudo-subjectivity to the Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions at the behest of their curators in the Kremlin," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

The Ukrainian side is also starting the procedure of introducing a trade embargo against Syria, as well as imposing other sanctions against Syrian legal entities and individuals.

Read more: Ukraine has started exporting grain through Romania and Poland, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

It is noted that in connection with the crimes of the Bashar al-Assad regime against the Syrian people, Ukraine closed the embassy in Damascus back in 2016, and also in 2018 ordered the closure of the Syrian embassy in Kyiv. The Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon protects the interests of Ukrainians in Syria.