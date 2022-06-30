All allies will support Ukraine as long as necessary, - Biden

The USA, like all NATO member states, will support Ukraine as long as it is needed.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by US President Joe Biden.

"We will support Ukraine as long as necessary. Look at how the war in Ukraine affects Russia: they are close to default for the first time in almost 100 years, they have lost a significant part of their economy, restrictions on their purchase of technologies, in particular American ones, have created a problem of maintaining oil production at the same level, the same situation with weapons. Russia is paying a high price. All allies will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary for Ukraine to defend itself," the American leader emphasized.

According to Biden, Ukraine "has already struck Russia and the latter has lost its ground."

"The whole world is looking at the fact that you lost. You could not capture Kyiv, Donbas, and you cannot do it. Ukrainians are bravely resisting Russian aggression. I don't know how it will all end, but this is already Russia's defeat in Ukraine," added the US president.

Read more: Germany and Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 6 more Panzerhaubitze 2000 SAUs