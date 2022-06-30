Missile attack on Mykolaiv: Body of woman was recovered from rubble, number of victims increased to 7

During the analysis of the rubble of the house in Mykolaiv, which was hit by a Russian rocket, the body of a girl was found.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Just now, during the search and analysis of the structures of the destroyed five-story building, the rescuers discovered the body of a woman.

Thus, as of now, there are already 7 dead and 6 injured," the message reads.

We will remind, on June 29, the rashists shelled Mykolaiv.

It became known that the rockets hit a residential building. In total, the occupiers fired at least 10 rockets in 30 minutes.

