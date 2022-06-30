Ukraine received a € 446.8 million loan from the World Bank

Ukraine received a loan from the World Bank in the amount of 446.8 million euros. The UK guarantee under this funding is € 424.6 million

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

It was noted that Ukraine received a loan under the World Bank project "Support for Public Expenditure to Sustainable Public Administration in Ukraine." The total amount is 446.8 million euros. Under this funding, the UK guarantee is € 424.6 million.

"During the war, it is important for Ukraine to preserve the potential, efficiency and sustainability of public administration. The funds raised will provide adequate funding for public sector employees. We are grateful to the British Government and the World Bank team for supporting Ukraine in this difficult period of our history," said Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

It was also noted that the funds would be used to reimburse state budget expenditures made to ensure the remuneration of employees of state bodies and budgetary institutions in the field of education, both at the national and regional levels.