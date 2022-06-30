No battles inside Lysychansk, the city is not surrounded, - head of Luhansk RMA Gaidai

The Russian occupiers are approaching Lysychansk, Luhansk region, from different directions, but the city is not surrounded.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the head of the regional military administration Sergey Gaidai reported about it on facebook .

"The Russians are approaching Lysychansk from different angles. The Rusian report that they control almost half of the city, and that Lysychansk is surrounded - this is a lie," he said.

Gaidai noted that evacuation from the city is still impossible due to heavy shelling.

The occupiers are also mining the access roads to Lysychansk with anti-tank mines.

