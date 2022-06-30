Belarus introduces visa-free regime with Poland

Belarus introduces visa-free regime for Polish citizens from July 1.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the State Border Committee of Belarus.

"In order to maintain good neighbor relations, the head of state decided to introduce a temporary visa-free regime for Polish citizens. This regime will be put in place from 00:00 on July 1 up to December 31 ," the statement said.

Poles will be able to cross the border at checkpoints of the Belarusian-Polish section without a visa. Also, Polish citizens will be able to visit the border area without a pass. When entering Belarus, it is enough to verbally inform the border guard about the intention to visit the border area, indicating the settlements and the purpose of their visit.

It has been noted that for a visa-free entry to Belarus one will need to present a valid document for travelling abroad, a green card (when passing by car) and a health insurance.

