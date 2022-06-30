The plane with wounded Ukrainians arrived in Germany

A Scandinavian Airlines plane with wounded Ukrainians arrived at the airport in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by "European Pravda" citing DPA.

According to local health authorities, five patients will remain in Hamburg, and the rest will be distributed to clinics in other federal states.

The Federal Office for Civil Defense and Disaster Relief is not prepared to provide information on how many patients were on board of the aircraft.

This is not the first time that wounded Ukrainians have come to Germany for treatment.

