NATO's new strategy is irresponsible and encourages conflict, - the Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Zhao Lijiang said that the new NATO strategic concept adopted at the Madrid summit was "irresponsible" and "encourages conflict."

Censor.NЕТ reports citing LIGА.

Lijiang said that "the so-called concept paper on NATO's new strategy does not take into account the facts."

According to him, the new strategy "erroneously defines China as a country that is a strategic problem and denigrates China's foreign policy."

The Chinese spokesman added that it was "irresponsible, encourages conflict and is full of Cold War mentality and ideological bias."

The document adopted by NATO, in particular, states: "The ambitions and policies of coercion declared by the People's Republic of China (PRC) challenge our interests, security and values. China uses a wide range of political, economic and military tools to increase its global presence and design strength while maintaining, in particular, non-transparency regarding its strategy, intentions and military build-up ".

Read more: All allies will support Ukraine as long as necessary, - Biden