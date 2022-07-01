Russian occupiers intensified combat operations in Kramatorsk direction, - General Staff

The Russian invaders have stepped up hostilities in the Kramatorsk direction, and are also trying to take control of the Luhansk region.

Thus, the one hundred and twenty-eighth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn, Polis, and Siverskyi directions. On the latter, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Gremyach, Mikhalchyna Sloboda, Kolos of the Chernihiv region, and Starykov and Atynske of the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has concentrated groups of troops in the Western Military District, defends previously occupied lines, and systematically fires at units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to restrain their actions.

So, from artillery, the occupiers shelled the areas of the settlements of Bazaliivka, Peremoga, Verkhnii Saltiv, Nortsivka, Chepil, Dmytrivka, Barvinkovo, Mospanov, Velyka Babka, Sorokivka, and Pryshyb.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy's troops continue their defense, regroup and try to improve their tactical position. The aggressor carried out artillery fire on the positions of our troops near Dolyna, Mazanivka, Dibrivny, Hrushuvaha, Adamivka, Husarivka, and Ivanovka.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on encircling our troops in the Lysychansk region from the south and west, establishing complete control over the Luhansk region. Conducts assault actions with the aim of blocking the logistical support of our units.

In the Lysychansk direction, our positions are shelled from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Siversk, Bilogorivka, Lysychansk, and Vovchoyarivka. They are trying to take control of the section of the Bakhmut - Lysychansk highway, but they are not succeeding.

At the same time, the enemy intensified combat operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is shelling the areas of the settlements of Berestov, Yakovlivka, Vidrodzhenny, Mayorsk, and Vugledarska TPP with artillery. They are trying to improve the tactical position in the direction of the Pokrovske settlement, but they are not succeeding.

In the Avdiyiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions, he shelled our positions with barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy continued shelling from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of Potemkine, Berezneguvate, Partyzanske, Kiselyvka, Shevchenko, and Tavriyske settlements. Conducted aerial reconnaissance with drones.

The enemy continues to keep three carriers of high-precision weapons in readiness for launching missile strikes on targets on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue to fire at concentrations of manpower and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.