As result of attack on residential building and recreation center in Odesa region, 17 people died, 31 were injured - OK "South"
As a result of a nighttime missile strike by Tu-22 strategic aircraft from the direction of the Black Sea in the Bilhorod-Dniester district of Odesa, 3 X-22 missiles hit an apartment building and a recreation center.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to OK "South".
The number of people killed as a result of rocket attacks on a high-rise building and a recreation center in the Odesa region is 17 people, including one child
Medical assistance was provided to 31 injured persons, including 4 children and a pregnant woman, 8 persons were rescued from the rubble, including 3 children. The seriously injured were hospitalized.
Rescue operations are ongoing. Investigative and operational teams are working in the places of hits.