As result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine, 343 children died, more than 635 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of July 1, 2022, more than 978 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 343 children died and more than 635 were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 339, Kharkiv region - 185, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, Zaporizhia region - 31," the report says.

According to juvenile prosecutors, on the night of July 1, the troops of the aggressor country launched a missile attack on the Belgorod-Dnistrovsky district of the Odesa region. As a result, a 10-year-old boy died, and two children - 4 and 17 years old - were injured.

On June 28-29, a 13-year-old girl died as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the civil infrastructure of the city of Lysychansk, Luhansk region

It is also reported that on June 29, a 5-year-old boy was wounded as a result of enemy shelling in the village of Pavlivka, Marinsky district, Donetsk region.

2,102 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 215 were completely destroyed.