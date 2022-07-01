In morning, Mykolaiv came under rocket fire, 1 rocket was shot down by anti-aircraft defense. There is arrival at enterprise, - Kim

On the morning of July 1, Mykolaiv was hit by rocket attacks. Information on victims and consequences is being clarified.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaly Kim on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

In another message, he clarified that 1 missile was shot down by air defense. The arrival of one of the city's enterprises was recorded. No casualties so far.

Commenting on the situation in the region during the day, Kim noted that in the middle of the day, on June 30, the Ship District of Mykolaiv was subjected to fire by Smerch multiple rocket launchers with prohibited cluster shells. There are no victims.

"Bashtan district: yesterday, June 30, in the afternoon, the Ingul community was shelled. The shelling was outside the boundaries of the settlements. As a result of the shelling, there is no light in some settlements. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

On July 1, around 04:30, the Shirokiv community came under fire. Information on casualties and damage is being clarified.

Shelling of villages along the demarcation line continues in the Berezneguvat community. Information on casualties and damage is being clarified," Kim said.

Yesterday, June 30, starting at 4:50 p.m. in the Mykolaiv region, enemy cluster munitions on the outskirts of the village of Parutyne were recorded on the territory of the Parutyn district of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties or significant damage.

Also, on June 30, from approximately 8:55 p.m., the village of Zasilya of the Pervomayska hromada was shelled. As a result, a non-residential utility room caught fire.

On the night of July 1, the village of Lymany in the Halytsyniv community came under fire. There are no victims.

On the morning of July 1, the village of Stara Bogdanivka of the Radsadiv community was shelled. The result is the destruction of the infrastructure. There are no victims.

On the morning of July 1, around 5:20 a.m., a strong explosion occurred in the Pervomaisky district. The anti-aircraft defense was activated, and the hit missile fell roughly on the border with the Kirovohrad region. As of 08:20, the search for the crash site is ongoing.

In the Voznesensk district, the day and night passed relatively calmly.