6 more body fragments were found under rubble of shopping center in Kremenchuk, - Emergency Department

Six more body fragments were found under the rubble of the Armstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, which was hit by a Russian rocket.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"As of 9:00 a.m. on July 1, 6 body fragments were additionally discovered at the site of emergency rescue operations on the territory of the Amstor shopping center. Since the beginning of the work, 28 body fragments have been discovered. "A total of 19 people died as a result of the rocket attack, 62 people were injured, of which 26 people were hospitalized," the report said.

We will remind you that on June 27, the Russians launched a missile attack on the "Amstor" shopping center in Kremenchuk. At that time, there were about a thousand people in it. As of June 29, 18 dead Ukrainians and 65 injured are known. President Zelensky called Russia a terrorist country. The world's leading politicians condemned this atrocity.

