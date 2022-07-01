Occupiers see that people continue to return to Kharkiv, so they are actively shelling it, - Synehubiv

Russian troops continue to shell Kharkiv with the aim of terrorizing the local population. Strikes are being made both from the occupied territories of Ukraine and from Russia.

Oleg Synehubiv, the head of the regional military administration, stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Mostly the Russians hit Kharkiv with multiple launch rocket systems.

"It's not even "Grad" - it's "Smerch" and "Uragan", which have a firing range of approximately 40 kilometers. Therefore, they can reach the city both from our temporarily occupied territories and from the territory of the Russian Federation," explained the head of the RMA.

The occupiers fire constantly, damaging critical infrastructure, gas pipelines, electricity networks, and water pipelines.

According to Synegubov, the enemy's first goal is to terrorize the local population in order to sow panic and, probably, undermine faith in our victory.

The head of the RMA noted that in Russia they clearly see the analysis that people continue to actively return to Kharkiv and they are not satisfied with this: "That is why they want to keep people constantly in tension. And with this in mind, the enemy is hitting kindergartens and hospitals. This is primarily terror against the local population."

