War united people and government of Ukraine, such unity was transferred to Europe, - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that it is impossible to find a balance in the war against Ukraine.

The head of state said this during a speech to the participants of the 4GameChangers festival, Censor.NET informs.

According to the president, it is important that after the victory in this war, Europe remains united, and Ukraine is among the EU members.

Answering the question of how Ukraine will change after this war, he noted: "Ukraine has already changed. Sometimes there are disputes in society, but this war united our country. It united the people and the government. And such unity was transferred after that, I I think, Europe".

The head of state emphasized that it is impossible to find a balance in this war, because it is like looking for a balance between good and evil, between light and darkness. After all, the struggle for life in Ukraine and Europe continues today on the territory of our state.

