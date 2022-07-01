Verkhovna Rada appointed Lubinets as ombudsman
10 21581
The Verkhovna Rada appointed People's Deputy Dmytro Lubinets as the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.
People's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
The corresponding decision was supported by 250 parliamentarians at the plenary session on Friday
We will remind, on May 31, that people's deputies dismissed Lyudmila Denisova from the position of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights. 234 parliamentarians voted for Denisova's dismissal. Denisova calls the dismissal illegal and promises to challenge it in court.