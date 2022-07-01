Rocket attack on nine-story building and recreation center in Odesa region - revenge for release of Zmiinyi, - Yenin

A rocket attack on a nine-story apartment building and a recreation center in Odesa is revenge for the liberation of Zmiinyi Island.

The law enforcement officers have already opened criminal proceedings. This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevgeny Yenin during a briefing at the scene of the tragedy, Censor.NET informs.

"We cannot qualify these actions in any other way as a violation of the laws and rules of war. Investigators have already started recording all the details of this terrible crime," Yenin said.

He stressed that all law enforcement officers are working to establish the identity of each of those who gave orders to shoot and bomb the civilian population of Ukraine: "All of them will sooner or later be identified, found, and brought to justice."

The first deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that, in his opinion, this is Russian revenge for the Zmiinyi Island liberated by Ukrainian troops.

Separately, Yenin noted that the rescuers are very careful in removing the debris, as there are chances that there may still be people alive in the territory of the recreation center.

"I want to thank our rescuers, they arrived at the site 9 minutes after the shelling. Now they are extremely cautiously continuing to clear the debris. There could be at least two more citizens on the territory of the recreation center. There is a chance that they may still be alive," Yenin said.

