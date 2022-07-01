5 people injured as result of shelling of Mykolaiv region by Russian occupants, - Regional Council

Yesterday, the Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Mykolaiv region, as a result of which 5 people were injured.

This was stаted head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, Hanna Zamazeyeva, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Rocket strikes have been recorded again in the city of Mykolaiv - since this morning, about 10 have arrived. Bashtansky and Mykolaiv districts are also under fire. Shelling has been recorded in Shirokivska, Berezneguvatska, Ingulska, Pervomaiska, Kutsurubska, Radsadivska, and Galitsynivska communities," she said.

Over the past day, 5 people were injured in the Mykolayiv region. There are no children among the victims.

"All the victims have been taken to our medical facilities and are receiving the necessary help. In general, as of this morning, there are 258 citizens in Mykolaiv hospitals who suffered from the attacks of the occupiers on the Mykolaiv Region. Another 50 victims received outpatient care," Zamazeyeva added.

Read more: In morning, Mykolaiv came under rocket fire, 1 rocket was shot down by anti-aircraft defense. There is arrival at enterprise, - Kim