Russia's recognition of Russian Federation as direct threat to NATO is bid for confrontation on all fronts, - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia reacted to the recognition of the Russian Federation as a direct threat to NATO.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RIA News.

"NATO's decision to recognize us as a 'direct threat' is a serious application for confrontation with Russia in all directions and with the use of all instruments," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

As a reminder, earlier, the leaders of NATO countries recognized Russia as the main threat to the North Atlantic Alliance.

Read more: NATO leaders have identified Russia as Alliance's main threat