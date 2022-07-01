Russia's recognition of Russian Federation as direct threat to NATO is bid for confrontation on all fronts, - Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia reacted to the recognition of the Russian Federation as a direct threat to NATO.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RIA News.
"NATO's decision to recognize us as a 'direct threat' is a serious application for confrontation with Russia in all directions and with the use of all instruments," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
As a reminder, earlier, the leaders of NATO countries recognized Russia as the main threat to the North Atlantic Alliance.