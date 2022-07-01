Russian plane with missile that hit shopping mall in Kremenchuk flew from airfield in Kaluga region, - Monastyrsky

Ukrainian law enforcement authorities have information that the plane with the missile fired at the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk flew from an airfield in the Kaluga region, and information about the pilots is being specified.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Denys Monastyrskyi, on the air of the telethon, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to "Іnterfax-Ukraine".

"Regarding Kremenchuk. We have an understanding of where the TU-22 with the fatal X-22 missile with almost a ton of explosives took off from - it was an airfield in Kaluga region. We understand who was at the airfield during this shift," said the Minister.

According to Monastyrsky, the data on who exactly was on that plane is also being specified.

"Here we are involving many investigators, our intelligence is working, intelligence of partners is helping to establish the personal data of those who shot at a civilian object," added the head of the Interior Ministry.

He noted that on Saturday, July 2, there will already be data on the exact number of victims of the rocket attack on the shopping center. "The forensic laboratory collects DNA samples and compares them with the DNA samples of relatives who apply," added Monastyrskyi.

The head of the department also emphasized that the investigation materials will be handed over to international authorities.

In addition, the Minister drew attention to the fact that data is being established on where and who launched the rocket over the Odesa region on July 1.

"These people will definitely be identified. Evidence will be collected," concluded the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine