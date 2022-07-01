Russian missile strike in Odessa region affected Moldovan children's rehabilitation center

As a result of missile attacks in the village of Sergiivka in the Odessa region on Friday night, a children's rehabilitation center belonging to Moldova was damaged and one of its employees was killed.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "European Truth", with reference to the Minister of Health of Moldova Alla Nemerenko.

The Minister noted that the center was intended for Moldovan children with health problems, who could rest and receive qualified assistance at the Black Sea.

The glass in the building was shattered due to missile attacks. Employees of the center, who lived in the house where one of the missiles hit, also suffered: five people were wounded and one was killed.

The Minister said that since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the center had not worked and had few people in it.

Read more: Rocket attack on nine-story building and recreation center in Odesa region - revenge for release of Zmiinyi, - Yenin

"It was a renovated center, with good facilities. We were preparing to open it after the pandemic, but the war came. And these peaceful people, they made the children's holidays better, selflessly and lovingly rehabilitated them. We wish them all a speedy recovery and sympathize with the family of the deceased. There is nothing worse than war," the head of the Moldovan Health Ministry said.

Let us remind, that on July 1, at about 01:00 in the village of Belgorod-Dnestrovskiy district as a result of a missile strike there was a partial destruction of a nine-story apartment building, 19 people were killed, 38 were injured. Also, as a result of the rocket attack, a three-story and a four-story recreation center building was partially destroyed, killing three people (including one child) and injuring one person.