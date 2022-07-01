Russian Federation will temporarily stop gas supplies by Nord Stream to EU in July

The Nord Stream pipeline will undergo annual scheduled maintenance work in July 2022. The work schedule has been agreed upon and coordinated with the gas transportation partners.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by company Nord Stream AG.

"Nord Stream AG will temporarily shut down both strands of the Nord Stream gas pipeline from July 11 to 21, 2022 for scheduled preventive maintenance, including testing of mechanical components and automation systems, to ensure the efficient, safe and reliable operation of the pipeline," the statement said.

It is also noted that the schedule and the work plan were previously agreed upon with Nord Stream AG's upstream and downstream partners. The information about the work was notified in time.

