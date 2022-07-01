Rascists' attempt to reconnaissance in direction of Lysychansk gelatin factory was repulsed, - AFU General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 01.07.2022.

"The heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues for 128 days. The Russian occupiers continue to launch rocket attacks on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

There are no major changes on the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversk directions. The enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Gremyach, Mikhalchyna Sloboda, Kolos in the Chernihiv region and Starykovo and Atynske in the Sumy region with artillery.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy fired artillery in the areas of Chepil, Zolochiv, Ruska Lozova, Rubizhne, Khrestishche, Pechenygi, Kharkiv, Pytomnyk, Bazaliivka, Ruska Lozova and Prudyanka. Conducted an airstrike by a pair of Ka-52 helicopters near Mospanovo. Continues to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy defends previously occupied lines, regroups, and tries to improve the tactical position. Conducted artillery fire near Dolyna, Mazanivka, Dibrivny, Hrushuvaha, Dovgenky, Krasnopill, Asiivka, Sloviansk, Mykilsky, and Bogorodichny.

In the Lysychansk and Bakhmut directions, the occupiers are shelling the areas of the settlements of Sidorove, Pereizne, Kryva Luka, Mayaki, Siversk, Privillia, Lysychansk, Vovchoyarivka, Zolotarivka, Bakhmut, Klynove, Kodema, New York, Novoluhanske, Berestov, Loskutivka, Pokrovske, Zaitseve, Travneve and Vershyn. Enemy airstrikes were recorded near Klinovo and Pokrovsky.

In the Avdiivsk, Kurakhivsk, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers and tanks at the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Novoselivka Druga, Vodyane, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Orihiv, Shevchenko, Novomykhailivka, Hirske, Gulyaipole, Vremivka, Vugledar, Novoandriivka, Chervone , Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne and Maryinka.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully and competently repulsed the enemy's reconnaissance attempt by fighting in the direction of the Lysychansk gelatin plant. The occupiers left.

In the Southern Buzka direction, the enemy continued shelling in the areas of the settlements of Posad-Pokrovske, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriyske, Prybuzke, Oleksandrivka, Myrne, Shevchenkive, Novogrigorivka, Shiroke, Partizanske, Blagodatne, Pervomaiske, Kobzartsi, Chervyn Yar, Kavkaz, Steppove, Kalynivka, Velike Artakove , Dobryanka, Potemkine and Mykolaivka. Conducted an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Divizia.

In readiness for missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, the occupiers keep two carriers of high-precision weapons in the Black Sea.

An anti-aircraft missile unit of the AFU Air Force in Mykolaiv region destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV with an estimated cost of USD 7 million. Ukrainian aviation and rocket and artillery units continue activities to destroy enemy logistics centers, fuel supply points, accumulations of armored vehicles and manpower.

Due to significant losses of personnel of military units of the Eastern Military District of Russia, an active conscription campaign is taking place on its territory. In particular, a mobilization reserve conscription point has been deployed in the city of Vladivostok and in Sergeyevka, the station of permanent deployment of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the 5th Combined Arms Army.

We believe in the Armed Forces! We will win together! Glory to Ukraine!", the information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.