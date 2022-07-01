Kuleba called on partners to provide Ukraine with modern missile defense systems

After the Russian shelling of the Odessa region, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on his partners to provide Ukraine with modern missile defense systems.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Kuleba wrote this in Twitter.

"The terrorist state of Russia continues its war against civilians by launching overnight missile strikes in the Odessa region, killing dozens of people, including children. I urge our partners to provide Ukraine with modern missile defence systems as quickly as possible. Help us save lives and end this war," he said.

Read more: Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation confirmed attack on Odesa: they announced destruction of "radar station for detection of aerial targets"