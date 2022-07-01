Russian troops shelled houses in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the police received four dozen reports of Russian soldiers shelling civilians in the Polohy district. The enemy hit residential buildings in Orekhovo and Hulyaypole region residential areas.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Telegram channel of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"Russian fire is destroying the peaceful infrastructure of Polohy. As a result of the armed attack on Hulyaypole, slate ceilings in private houses were badly damaged, walls were mowed down and windows were broken," the report said.

In particular, an enemy shell hit the facade of a five-story building, which resulted in a fire. All five floors of the building were destroyed, windows in the entrances were broken, balconies were damaged and apartments burned down.

In the Orihiv direction, the police documented 34 facts about the consequences of artillery shelling, 23 of them on Preobrazhenka. In all cases, the enemy destroyed people's residential buildings, which in no way belong to military facilities. Some houses came under enemy attack three times, so they have significant destruction.

See more: In Zaporizhia region, occupiers are destroying private houses and educational institutions. PHOTO

One of the houses was hit by several rockets at once. The applicants reported that some of them had exploded, but others had not detonated and were sticking out of walls and rooms.

Outbuildings, garages, and yards of Orihiv residents also suffered significant destruction.











In addition, the enemy inflicted significant blows on the villages of Mala Tokmachka, Novopavlivka, and Biloghirya. Some citizens' property, cars and motor vehicles were completely burnt during the shelling, and domestic livestock were killed by the rockets.

See more: Occupiers continue to strike at Orikhiv and Huliaipole, - Zaporizhia RMA. PHOTOS