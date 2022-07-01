Main strategic task is liberation of Ukrainian lands within internationally recognized borders, - Zaluzhny

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, during a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, Mark Milley, discussed the implementation of the strategy for the liberation of Ukraine from the occupiers, as well as the logistical support of the Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET

"We touched on the issue of implementing the strategic tasks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the main of which is the liberation of Ukrainian lands within internationally recognized borders. An important condition for the success of our defensive and counter-offensive actions is the provision of appropriate material and technical resources. We are grateful for the support and are very much looking forward to further help from our partners," wrote Zaluzhny.

According to him, Milli conveyed the assurances of US President Joseph Biden and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that the US will support Ukraine as long as necessary. "My colleague also noted that he is proud of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who are admired by all the people of the world who value freedom," added Zaluzhny.

